Mumbai: St Xavier's Malhar 2022 comes back with street show

A glimpse from Sunday Streets |

Malhar, the annual intercollegiate festival of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai is not just a cultural celebration, but has become an emotion. The joy that the fest brings to the hearts of people has intensified this year with its on-campus return after two years.

The theme for the this year, ‘Malhar Aurora: Transcending Horizons’ is inspired by the Greek goddess of dawn, Aurora. Malhar 2022 aims to be a catalyst for students who strive to soar beyond their potential.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Malhar Fest collaborated with Sunday Streets, an initiative by the Mumbai Police. The event started at 7 am and was held at MarineDrive. It was marked by fun games, an open mic, a flash mob, and other adventures.

The essence of Marine Drive was enhanced on Sunday, when students of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and the workforce of Malhar 2022 displayed varied talent at the venue. The games organized ranged from Dog and the Bone, Twisters, Balloon Pinata, Red Light Green Light, and Three Legged Race. The Chairperson of Malhar 2022, Tarini Pujar, along with Vice Chairperson (Events)- Kimberly Crasta were also present at the event, cheering everyone on.

Puddles, the official mascot

Puddles, the official mascot of Malhar Fest was a key participant in the flash mob, and also interacted with the audience ensuring a fun time for all. The event ended with students grooving to the YMCA song, bringing back the 43-year-old legacy of Malhar.

Malhar 2022 will be celebrated on August 28 and 29, people can follow more updates on their official social media handles - @malharfest.