Mumbai: St Xavier’s Malhar’22 is back in its physical form | FPJ

Malhar’22 is back in its physical form – after two whole years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old iconic, annual intercollegiate festival of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College – themed this year as ‘Aurora: Transcending Horizons’ - will be held on August 28-29.

The college campus is buzzing with students scattered across, with poster-making, painting, and group brainstorming sessions sitting in a circle. One thing common here is the ‘hype’, and it’s the excitement that follows as Malhar’22, is not just a ‘fest’ for them, but in itself the highest level of happiness for the students of St Xavier’s or Xavierites as they are popularly known as.

Tarini Pujar, the chairperson of Malhar’22, also a third-year student of economics is currently managing a broad sector of the festival, with her peers. While sharing inserts of the events with the Free Press Journal, she said, “Malhar is a celebration for each one of us. It’s not just a festival at the college level, but something that will level up a student’s life – in the future. Whenever any student asks me anything in regards to the work during the festival, all I say is ‘grasp as much as you can',”

The work for Malhar started during the early week of June. Several departments were made within three major domains, including events, management and networking, and accordingly, students were placed in them post the interview rounds. For guidance, 15 teachers in the Malhar staff committee are always ready to assist, says Tarini.

From junior college students to third-year degree students, every one of them has come forward to be the backbone of the fest. Almost 800 students are currently involved in the ‘working’ team of Malhar.

It is a fact that students are only now getting used to 'offline classes' after two long years of online classes, away from travelling or being with their friends. Amid these, it’s a wonder how they manage to ‘manage’ an entire festival in such little time. Clarifying such doubts, Tarini said, “We (students) finish our lectures by noon and then get to the Malhar work. We are allowed to stay till 6 pm, but if some wish to do more, they can take their work home.”

About the theme this year, it is inspired by Aurora, the Greek Goddess of Dawn. The note from the college student states, “Malhar 2022 aims to open new avenues for students and help them reach beyond their potential. Whoever said ‘the sky’s the limit’ was definitely wrong. At Malhar 2022, we break the barriers, we rise beyond what limits us, we transcend horizons.”

This year, Malhar will have 20 contingents from different colleges, 25 events, and a much-awaited conclave. “It’s on every Xavierites’ mind from the day the academic year begins. I’ve been to many colleges but nothing feels like Malhar, to me,” a former student and a volunteer of the festival recalled. He continued, “The hustling and bustling that begins from July-August period in the canteen, classes, campuses – everyone is simply talking about Malhar! I wish I could go back to my college days and relive the entire festival.”