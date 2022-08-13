Mumbai: WR to carry out 4-hour block on Sunday for maintenance work

Photo: File

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a major block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 13/14th August 2022.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations.

During the block period, Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express, a journey commencing on 13.08.2022 will be short-terminated at Andheri and will remain partially between Andheri & Mumbai Central.