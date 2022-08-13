e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: WR to carry out 4-hour block on Sunday for maintenance work

All UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a major block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 13/14th August 2022.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations.

During the block period, Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express, a journey commencing on 13.08.2022 will be short-terminated at Andheri and will remain partially between Andheri & Mumbai Central.

Read Also
Overwhelming response to Central Railway's Vistadome coaches
article-image
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR to carry out 4-hour block on Sunday for maintenance work

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...

Bids for CIDCO’s 25,138.86 sqm plot in Nerul can be submitted till August 17

Bids for CIDCO’s 25,138.86 sqm plot in Nerul can be submitted till August 17

West Bengal: TMC launches #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 as part of Independence Day celebrations

West Bengal: TMC launches #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 as part of Independence Day celebrations

Right To Food Campaign expresses shock, demands probe over 'rations-for-flag' reports in several...

Right To Food Campaign expresses shock, demands probe over 'rations-for-flag' reports in several...

PM's mother Heeraben Modi distributes national flags to children at her residence in Gujarat; watch...

PM's mother Heeraben Modi distributes national flags to children at her residence in Gujarat; watch...