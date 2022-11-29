Mumbai: International drug racket busted in Goa; 2 foreigners held

Representative image

Mumbai: In a major operation on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international cartel in Goa and seized a total of 107 MDMA tablets, 40 gm mephedrone, 55 gm hashish and more than Rs4 lakh from two foreigners. The arrested duo was identified as a Russian woman Ambika and her Briton accomplice J Lee.

According to the Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Amit Ghawate, their counterparts in Goa had received a tip-off about a drug syndicate being operated by foreign nationals. Accordingly, intelligence sources were contacted after which details about Ambika were analysed. She was operating in association with Lee, another key associate in the cartel.

“On Sunday, information was received that Ambika was in possession of ecstasy pills meant for further distribution. She was located near Uddo beach, North Goa. The NCB officials immediately laid a trap to physically identify and apprehend the woman before she could distribute the contraband to others. Soon, Ambika's identity was confirmed and she was intercepted,” said the NCB official.

The woman's preliminary checking led to the recovery of 50 ecstasy pills hence she was immediately taken into custody. During interrogation, Ambika revealed about Lee, who was based in Mapusa, Goa. Accordingly, a team set out in his search and managed to nab him in a late night operation after a brief pursuit. He was found with 57 ecstasy pills, mephedrone and hashish as well as Rs4.5 lakh cash.

Lee admitted that the money was sale proceed of the drugs; a part of which was meant to be forwarded as payment and rest were to be used to buy fresh consignments, the officials said.