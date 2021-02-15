Madhya Pradesh: Five of a family rescued from abductors in Dhar

About cause of abduction, Vaskel said Bhuru’s wife went missing about a couple of days back. He suspected her being in Piprali village. On Friday night, Bhuru along with others rushed to the village, but failed to find his wife. Failing to find his wife, Bhuru kidnapped five members of the family.

As soon as Tanda police came to know about the abduction, over 50 cops from Tanda and Kukshi police stations launched a search operation at Bhutia and adjoining forest areas and rescued family members.

Accused Bhuru and others fled from the spot leaving family members behind. Meanwhile, police registered case under relevant sections of the IPC and launched manhunt for Bhuru and others.