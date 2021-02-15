Madhya Pradesh: 19 bonded labourers rescued from Maharashtra

KHARGONE: Khargone police rescued 19 bonded villagers, including 11 labourers, from different parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

Those rescued includes three persons from Dehri Barwah, two from Kabri-Dhulkot, five from Ghori Bujurg Chanpur, one from Burhanpur and seven kids.

Workers were welcomed by their family members and villagers at their native places. Khargone police registered a case against accused Dhanraj of Beed in Maharashtra under sections 370 (disposes of any person as a slave), 344 (Wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.