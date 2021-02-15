Madhya Pradesh: 19 bonded labourers rescued from Maharashtra

KHARGONE: Khargone police rescued 19 bonded villagers, including 11 labourers, from different parts of Maharashtra on Monday.
Those rescued includes three persons from Dehri Barwah, two from Kabri-Dhulkot, five from Ghori Bujurg Chanpur, one from Burhanpur and seven kids.
Workers were welcomed by their family members and villagers at their native places. Khargone police registered a case against accused Dhanraj of Beed in Maharashtra under sections 370 (disposes of any person as a slave), 344 (Wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Matter came to fore before SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan on February 12, after one Premsingh of Ratigarh Dehri lodged a complaint. He complained that his family members and others villagers were kept as bonded labourers in Maharashtra.
Realising seriousness of the case, SP Chauhan instructed ASP Jitendra Singh Panwar and ASP Dr Neeraj Chaurasia and Mandleshwar SDOP Mansingh Thakur to investigate the matter.
A special team was constituted by SP Chauhan. Villagers and team continued the dialogue with bonded labourers to ascertain their location. After tracing their location, team raided the place and with the help of local police rescued all 19 people, including seven kids.