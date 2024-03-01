Madhya Pradesh: First Vedic Clock Exhibits Time In Ujjain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The world’s first Vedic clock which will display time according to ancient Indian traditional panchang has been established in Ujjain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the watch on in a programme virtually, here on Thursday.

The Vedic clock has been installed on an 85-foot high tower constructed at Jantar Mantar. It is located near Government Jiwaji Observatory.

The clock will display information about Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary positions, Muhurat, astrological calculation, predictions, solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, etc and it will also show time the Indian Standard Time (IST) and the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The clock will calculate the time based on from one sunrise to another.

The time period between the two sunrises will be divided into 30 parts whose one hour consists of 48 minutes according to ISD. The reading will start from 0:00 with the sunrise functions for 30 hours (an hour of 48 minutes).

The clock will display 30 Muhurats, tithi and all other time calculations of Vedic Hindu panchang.

The Vedic Clock is installed in Ujjain has been considered the centre of time calculation. The Tropic of Cancer passes through Ujjain. Experts say that 300 years ago, the standard time of the world was determined from Ujjain only. A machine is present in Ujjain to find out the time.