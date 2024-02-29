Bhopal Master Plan: ‘New Master Plan Will Be Inadequate If Prepared Using Previous Data’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new Bhopal Master Plan will be inadequate for meeting the needs of 2047 if prepared by assimilating the data of previous master plan. The reason is that the Directorate, Town and Country Planning (T&CP), is planning to use the usable data of previous master plan, which was prepared for the population of 2031.

The new master plan is being prepared for the population of 2047, a town and country planning department official said. Moreover, the new draft of master plan will undergo major changes under the pressure of elected representatives who had objected to land use change in the previous master plan draft.

The changes are likely to be made in the favour of residential areas. The department official said the useable part of old master plan would be used while preparing the master plan. At present, matter is stuck at government level and department has not received any order in this regard.

Moreover, the objections received while hearing the previous master plan will be considered while redrafting the new master plan, which is hanging in balance for years. According to rule, seven months’ time is needed to prepare a master plan. The previous master plan draft came in 2020 and since then four years have passed.

“We need to do work of remaining four years as most of the work has been done in the previous master plan. The only changes are to be made in the objected areas,” a department official said.