Madhya Pradesh: First-Time Voters Spark Joyful Atmosphere

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Long queues formed at Barwani's polling stations as young voters flocked to cast their votes in all four assembly constituencies. Particularly noteworthy was the spirited participation of first-time female voters.

In Pati village, groups of girls cast their first vote with joy and enthusiasm. Friends Yashika Patidar, Khushboo Vishwakarma and Seema Chauhan from Dawana village in Rajpur assembly voted together, encouraging others to exercise their franchise.

Rajeshwari Gehlot and Monica Bavania, friends from Anjad went to their polling station together, emphasising the importance of voting. Their collective decision showcased the significance of civic duty, turning the event into a celebration of democracy.

These scenes underscored the active participation of Barwani's youth in shaping the electoral future, with first-time voters not only casting their votes but also encouraging others to join in the democratic festival.

