Madhya Pradesh: First-ever Butterfly Survey, over 103 butterflies species spotted in Ratapani Sanctuary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 103 species of butterflies were spotted in the first-ever Butterfly Survey that concluded on Sunday and the results identifying the butterflies will be soon published. The survey was conducted in the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary from September 10 to September 12.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Vijay Kumar said, “Various rare species of butterflies, including the Angled Pierrot, Tri-coloured Pied Flat, Pachmarhi Bushbrown, Black Rajah and Nawab were spotted in the survey.”

This survey is being conducted by the forest department in collaboration with NGO Wild Warriors, Indore, and Tinsa Foundation. About 90 butterfly experts from 13 states are participating in the survey, including 20 women. The experts involved in the survey have come from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Assessing butterfly diversity

The purpose of the survey is to assess the butterfly diversity in the sanctuary area, which is vulnerable to climate change. Butterfly is an indicator species. So, this kind of a survey will help in studying the inter-relationship between—and impacts of—climate change and ecology. Butterflies provide information about the overall state of the ecosystem and other species in that ecosystem. These reflect the quality and changes of environmental conditions, as well as aspects of community structure.

Rajnish Singh, assistant conservator of forests, said that, for the first time, a Butterfly Survey was being done in the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary.

“In this three-day survey, an official list of butterflies will be prepared after observing them,” SDO Tripathi said.

On the basis of the survey, the work of conservation of butterflies can be done effectively. “Along with this, awareness about butterflies will increase among the general public,” Shrikhant Kalamkar, a surveyor from Indore, said. He added that butterflies had an important role in the ecosystem. “They do the work of pollination of different plant species and crops,” Swapnil Phanse said.

Sachin Matkar and Ritesh Khabia said, “Some species of butterflies are also essential for pest control. “Butterflies are a symbol of a healthy environment. Their conservation is necessary—not only for forest promotion, but also for agricultural promotion and food security.”

Some species to note

1)Common Jezebel

2)Small Grass Yellow

3)Common Grass yellow

4)Tony Coster

5)Common Crow

6)Glassy Tiger

7)Common Sailor

8)Blue Pency

9)Blue-spotted Crow

10)Double-branded Crow

11)Large Cabbage White

12)Baronet

13)Lemon Grass Blue

13)Great Eggfly

15)Lime Butterfly

16)Common Emigrant

17)Strip Tiger

18)Mottled Emigrant

19)Pea Blue

20)Blue Tiger

21)Common Mormon

22)Peacock Pansy

23)Angled Castor

24)Crimson Rose

25)Chocolate Pansy

26)Yellow Pencil

27)Spangled

28)Danaid Eggfly

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:40 AM IST