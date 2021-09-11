Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly survey on at Ratapani Sanctuary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day butterfly survey conducted at Ratapani Sanctuary will conclude this Sunday. More than 90 nature seekers from 10 states of the country are engaged in this survey.

Organisations like Wild Warriors and Tinsa Foundation are engaged in the survey. Over 34-35 members including nature experts and a few teachers observe, photograph and record the butterflies that inhabit the entire sanctuary.

Everything that happens in the sanctuary always tells about the health of that sanctuary, the changes in the environment and what will happen in the coming time due to this change, said DFO Vijay Kumar.

“All the team members are excited as we are working in light rain. The survey report will be submitted to the senior officials who will evaluate and release it later,” said Shrikant Kamkar, one of the members of the team.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:00 PM IST