Madhya Pradesh: First day of lockdown in Ratlam goes as per administration’s expectation

RATLAM: The day 1 of the 56 hours lockdown imposed by the district administration in the city to control the surge in Covid-19 cases was successful and people remained within the confines of their homes. Except medicine shops and milk distribution no other commercial activities took place today. The 56 hours long lockdown will end on Monday morning at 6AM.

Covid-negative report must for people travelling from Maharashtra, Gujarat

Meanwhile, a railway press release said that for the passengers reaching from Maharashtra and Gujarat in Ratlam district, submission of RTPCR negative report has been made mandatory due to surge in cases among those travelling to and from Maharashtra and Gujarat and those failing to do so will have to undergo home isolation for a week. Rail administration appealed to the passengers to travel as per the Covid-19 directives issued by the administration of the respective destination place.

Traders asked to get C-Vax

District administration has appealed to the traders of the age exceeding 45 years to immediately undergo covid-19 vaccination so that they can protect themselves and their family members. Twelve centers have been earmarked for the Covid-19 vaccination in the city area, information said. Administration has already declared that symbolic puja will be performed by the respective temple priest on Saturday and on Sunday on Shitlamata Saptami. The entry of the people at the temple will remain banned.

669 patients in over a week

As per health bulletin released on Friday evening, a total of 59 covid-19 patients were discharged from the Government Medical College Covid-19 hospital. Over 669 patients are under treatment while reports of 810 samples are awaited. A total of 635 cases of active Covid-19 have been added from March 25 to April 2 in the district mainly from the city area. The tally is 5,680.

Action against non-Covid hospital

A police press release said that a case has been registered under Section 188 IPC and 3/4 of the Mahamari Adhiniyam 1897 against a private hospital (non-Covid) for treating a Covid -19 patient. The action was taken after the health facility was inspected by deputy collector Shirali Jain, district health officer (DHO) Dr G R Gaud, Dr Sohan Mandloi, resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Yogesh Nikhra and tehildar Mukesh Soni. Case has been registered at the Industrial Estate Police station.