Madhya Pradesh: Record single day cases in Ratlam for 2021; 65 test positive

Ratlam: Ratlam has recorded the highest single day tally for in 2021 as 65 persons were found corona positive on Thursday.

The cases have crossed 5,000 mark in the district and the overall tally has reached 5,045.

As per the Health bulletin reports of 607 persons were still pending till Thursday evening. Within three days 180 cases have been found. The scenario has alarmed the experts.

Since the second week of March the district has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases. The total cases on March 15 stood at 4,610 and it has gone up to 5,045 by March 25.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware on Thursday said that on March 27 Saturday vaccination against Covid-19 will take place at 25 Health Centres in the district. In city vaccination will be held at Children Hospital, Medical College, DRP lines while at Railway Hospital only frontline workers will be administered vaccination.

Lockdown from Sat 10 pm to Mon 6 am

Meanwhile, district collector and magistrate Gopalchandra Dad issued new order under Section 144 in which it is stated that in Nagar Nigam Ratlam city area on every Sunday total lockdown will take place which will remain effective from Saturday night at 10 PM to 6 am on Monday. A number of other restrictions have also been announced in the amended order so as to control Covid-19 cases spurt.