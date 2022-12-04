Madhya Pradesh: First annual sports fest concludes at JNV

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): First annual sports festival at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) concluded on Sunday. Alot SDM Manisha Waskale, block education officer Dilip Singh presented prizes to the winners of different sports events. The program began with school principal Rajan Gajbhiye introducing chief guests. This was followed by lighting the traditional lamp and felicitation of guests. The SDM, while addressing the event, stressed on the importance of physical training and sports in student’s life.

Singh in his address said such sporting events at school help students to be physically and mentally fit. Such events at regular intervals should be conducted so that the energy of our young students is channelised. It also helps develop professional sportspersons, said the official. Students of the school welcomed guests with bouquets and garlands. Students performed various aerobic exercises at the event

Later, the winners were awarded certificates and trophies.The program was conducted by teacher JP SoniRatna Mala, students Jaya, Sneha.

