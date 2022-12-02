Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 5 yrs for sexually assaulting minor in Alot

Representative Image | Pixabay

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor (9-year- old) girl on October 28.

As per case details, SDOP Shavera Ansari while addressing a press conference, said that the victim made a complaint at Alot police station that the accused identified as Dilip Charmakar sexually assaulted her during school rest hour.

The victim came and narrated the incident to her teacher. Thereafter, they informed the police about the incident and a case was registered under section 354 of the IPC and relevant provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested on May 6, 2019 and presented before court on November 7. The court convicted the accused under section 354 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the convict.