Madhya Pradesh: Mid-day meal workers hold indefinite strike in Alot

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Mid-day meal cooks, workers, WSHGs serving at various government schools and Anganwadi centres (as part of the mid-day meal scheme) held indefinite strike here outside the SDM Office located in Alot town of Ratlam district while seeking wage hike.

The protesters, cooks (among members of SHGs) alleged that mid-day meal workers, cooks are being paid only Rs 2k per month while employees have been working in full day shift at government schools and Anganwadi centres.

Protesters demonstrating outside SDM office, demanded that their monthly salary of Rs 2k be hiked to Rs 10k. Members while raising slogans said that self-help groups have been operating mid-day meal kitchens for mid-day meal scheme for the last 12 years now. Their struggle would continue until their demand of wage hike is not met.