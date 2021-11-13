Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Indore Factory, 35 workers rescued, one firefighter scorched

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in Innoplace Pvt Ltd factory in Indore around 4 am on Saturday. Around 35 workers were rescued and one firefighter engaged in the rescue operation suffered burn injuries.

More than 12 fire brigades were engaged to control the fire. The injured firefighter has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

SP Fire RS Nigawal said that the fire had become more severe because of the plastic and chemical used in the factory. The fire has been extinguished though it took hours to bring it under control. All the 35 workers were safely evacuated and firefighter Krishnakant who suffered injuries is undergoing treatment, he added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids at Suzuki showroom in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 02:41 PM IST