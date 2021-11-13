Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids at Suzuki showroom in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided Khatwani Suzuki showroom situated at Sharda Chowk for making fake invoices of vehicles on Friday.

Complainant Satish Naidu, resident of Garha, Jabalpur has lodged a complaint in the EOW. He told the team that his brother Kishor Naidu had bought a scooter from the showroom on October 21, 2019. Later his brother died in a road accident on October 30, 2019 and the vehicle was insured.

When Satish reached the insurance office to take a claim, he came to know that the scooter's registration was not valid. Satish filed an RTI to get documents of the vehicle, when he received the documents, he found that they were different.

After that Satish registered a case of forgery against the showroom in the EOW. On the complaint of the victim, EOW investigated the matter and it came to light that the showroom sent fake documents to RTO.

EOW DSP Manjeet Singh and team have confiscated all the fake documents and registered a case against the showroom operator under the sections of fraud.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:04 AM IST