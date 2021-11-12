Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadis across the state to open from November 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to start Anganwadi centers by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) from November 15, said director of Women and Child Development Ram Rao Bhosale, on Friday.

Anganwadis remained closed for more than one and a half year. The operation of Anganwadi centers in the state would be started ceremonially on the theme ‘Come to Anganwadi’ with the beneficiaries in the presence of public representatives. Bhosale said that in the Anganwadi program, with the cooperation of the community, special food based on local food diversity would be prepared and served to the beneficiaries.

Bhosale said Anganwadi center will be operated every day as per the fixed time-table. He said that the distribution of ready-to-eat material to children in the age group of 3 to 6 years would be postponed during the COVID-19 transition period. Snacks and hot cooked food will be provided to the children.

Director Women and Child Development said that the operation of Anganwadi centers was postponed to prevent the spread of infection during the transition period of Covid-19 epidemic. During this period, alternative nutritional supplements were continuously made available to the beneficiaries. He said that from November 15, a standard operating procedure has been issued regarding the operation of Anganwadi center and service delivery.

At local level the decision will be taken by the District-level Crisis Management Committee and the District Collector to bring children between the age of 3-6 years in the Anganwadi Centers.

Bhonsle informed that the entry of persons above 65 years of age and sick in Anganwadi centers will be prohibited. Activities for pregnant women and children below the age of ten years will be ensured on the basis of priority to prevent COVID-19 precautions.

