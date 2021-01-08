Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against two persons for constructing illegal colony in Barwani

Barwani: On the directives of Barwani sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar, chief municipal officer lodged a complaint against two colonisers on Thursday. Police have registered an FIR into the case. It is the second such FIR registered in last 15 days.

Case has been registered at Barwani police station under Sushasan (good governance) drive for developing a colony illegally without land diversion and showing agricultural land as non-irrigated patch and thereby duping purchasers.

According to information, coloniser Deepak Kaushik, resident of Sukhliya, Indore, and his partner Om Prakash Fadnavis, resident of Barwani, had sold plots of agriculture land (survey number 370/1, 371/1) measuring 1.509 hectares to the lease holders showing the agriculture land as non-irrigated land and defrauded them.