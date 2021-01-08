Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against two persons for constructing illegal colony in Barwani

Barwani: On the directives of Barwani sub divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar, chief municipal officer lodged a complaint against two colonisers on Thursday. Police have registered an FIR into the case. It is the second such FIR registered in last 15 days.
Case has been registered at Barwani police station under Sushasan (good governance) drive for developing a colony illegally without land diversion and showing agricultural land as non-irrigated patch and thereby duping purchasers.
According to information, coloniser Deepak Kaushik, resident of Sukhliya, Indore, and his partner Om Prakash Fadnavis, resident of Barwani, had sold plots of agriculture land (survey number 370/1, 371/1) measuring 1.509 hectares to the lease holders showing the agriculture land as non-irrigated land and defrauded them.
The drive against illegal colonisers is going on in the district. On December 26, 2020, Barwani police registered an FIR against a coloniser after seven years of receiving a complaint against him. An FIR was registered against coloniser Tassavur Mirza on the directives of Barwani SDM by chief municipal officer for selling plots on land near Dussehra Maidan and developing an illegal colony called Pooja Estate-B.
SDM Dhangar said residents of Pooja Estate-B colony had lodged complaint in 2013 against coloniser at a public hearing in which it was alleged that he had sold plots fraudulently without land diversion and had not provided basic facilities.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)