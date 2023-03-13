Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against father after daughter's death in Agar

Photo: Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Barod police in Agar district booked a person in connection with the death of his five-month-old daughter in Agar Malwa district. The police have registered a case of assault and culpable homicide against the accused identified as Kalu Singh, a resident of Marubarhia village. A 5-month-old child had died last week. Police have taken action after investigating the matter. Barod police said that 5-month-old Nidhi, daughter of Kalu Singh died on March 5. The relatives had said that the daughter had fallen from the bed and got injured. Investigation revealed that there was a dispute between Kalu and his wife on some trivial issue.

During the dispute, on the night of March 4 and 5, the accused had beaten up his five-month-old daughter. The girl was seriously injured. On being injured, the relatives brought her to Agar district hospital, where the doctors declared her dead during treatment. Action after statement of mother, relatives and PM report Based on the statement of the deceased's mother and family members, medical and post-mortem reports, the police registered a case against the accused father Kalu Singh.

A case has been registered against him under Section 304, 323, 506 of the IPC, informed station in-charge Ranjit Singar. The accused was arrested and produced before the court, from where he was sent to jail.

