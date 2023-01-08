Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Maharashtra-based colonizer for cheating locals

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the complaint of residents of Perfect Colony, the Lalbagh police have registered an FIR against Maharashtra-based colonizer under various sections of cheating.

The residents in their complaint had stated that Perfect Colony was developed on the suburbs of Lalbagh by Asif Teli, a colonizer from neighbouring Maharashtra. He developed the colony sans municipal permission, and also failed in providing basic amenities to the people who bought the plots, said the residents .

While selling the plots, the colonizer had promised to ensure basic facilities like water, electricity, drainage, garden, but even after 6 years, the colonizer failed to keep any of his promises.

Teli, a resident of Bhusaval, has been booked under section 292C of the MP Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. Lalbagh police station in-charge Dilip Singh Deora said that the accused will be arrested soon.

The aggrieved residents had earlier approached district superintendent of police Rahul Kumar. The SP had handed over the probe to CSP Burhanpur.

The CSP had engaged engineers of the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation to look into the complaints of the residents. The colonizer had promised to arrange for electricity, roads, proper drainage, and water supply in the colony, however, the residents for years were living sans basic amenities.

A detailed probe report was submitted to the district collector. In the TL meeting, the collector had asked the authorities concerned to register an FIR against the colonizer, who had developed the colony illegally without the permission of the municipality.