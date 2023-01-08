Indore: Portal soon to cater to NRI kin, say CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday an executive committee will be formed to strengthen the relationship of the state government with the Friends of MP. The state government will also develop a portal to solve problems faced by parents of NRIs living here.

CM Chouhan made these announcements while hosting a dinner for leaders and delegates of Friends of MP here in a hotel on Saturday night. CM Chouhan said, “We are standing for the families of NRIs. A separate portal will be developed for the families of the migrants and their problems will be solved. Indore welcomes you, Madhya Pradesh welcomes you and the country welcomes you.”

Reacting to the CM’s announcements during the dinner, Akhilesh Laddha, NRI and member of Friends of MP, US chapter, said, “It was a long-standing demand of ours which he addressed today.

CM reached the city on Saturday. On this occasion, the CM’s wife, Sadhna Singh, Union minister of state, Nisith Pramanik, foreign secretary Dr Ausaf Sayeed and other officials and guests attending the PBD meet participated.

CM Chouhan also met guests from countries like New Zealand, Australia, the UK, the UAE among others.

While addressing the Friends of MP chapter leaders and delegates he said, “Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and you all are its arteries and veins.”

He urged the guests to also participate in the Global Investors’ Summit, 2023 and try to bring in investment. He requested them to visit the temple of Lord Mahakal to seek his blessings for the success of the meeting. He said in order to make their visit memorable forever, the Global Garden has been created.