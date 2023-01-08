e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth
Live Updates

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on
08 January 2023 10:04 AM IST

Watch Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE

08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST

Thakur said, "These initiatives include the 'Know India program' to introduce the diaspora youth to various aspects of contemporary India and its vibrant art heritage and culture."

08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while addressing at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in brief talked about policies launched by the government of India to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth and with the India's own youthful demographic success story.

08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas begins on high note

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO-designate, urges employees to celebrate victories while awaiting NCLT...

Sanjiv Kapoor, Jet Airways CEO-designate, urges employees to celebrate victories while awaiting NCLT...

Wipro announced allotment of 1,33,748 equity shares

Wipro announced allotment of 1,33,748 equity shares

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to...

Is Google the right tool for investment decisions?

Is Google the right tool for investment decisions?

Reasons why crypto can't be treated as a serious, long-term investment

Reasons why crypto can't be treated as a serious, long-term investment