Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth

08 January 2023 10:04 AM IST
Watch Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE
08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST
Thakur said, "These initiatives include the 'Know India program' to introduce the diaspora youth to various aspects of contemporary India and its vibrant art heritage and culture."
08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while addressing at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in brief talked about policies launched by the government of India to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth and with the India's own youthful demographic success story.
08 January 2023 10:02 AM IST
Pravasi Bhartiya Divas begins on high note
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)