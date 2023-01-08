Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Anurag Singh Thakur talks about government policies to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth

Thakur said, "These initiatives include the 'Know India program' to introduce the diaspora youth to various aspects of contemporary India and its vibrant art heritage and culture."

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while addressing at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in brief talked about policies launched by the government of India to harness the energy and ideas of diaspora Indians and connect them to India's youth and with the India's own youthful demographic success story.