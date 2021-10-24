Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Congress candidate, nephew for threatening college student

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police registered an FIR against Congress candidate Mahesh Patel and his nephew Akash Patel for threatening a college student.

They have been booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code late on Friday.

The complainant accused Akash, son of Virendra Patel of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage.

After knowing his intention, the complainant on March 1, 2021, lodged a police complaint against him.

Girl said that on October 8, she went to Jobat weekly haat. There, Akash and Mahesh Patel stopped her at Alirajpur road and threatened her with dire consequences if she does not withdraws a case against Akash. The complaint was returned to Bhopal after the incident.

On Friday, she came to court in Jobat to get information about next date of hearing. She also mustered courage and approached Jobat police to lodged an FIR against the duo.

Early on Friday, Congress candidate Mahesh Patel levelled serious allegations on Alirajpur district administration and the police department accusing them of acting like BJP agents. Patel accused collector and SP of plotting his murder at the behest of minister.

Meanwhile, both district collector Manoj Pushp and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh have rubbished the allegations. They skirted the queries of media persons on the allegations levelled by the Congress candidate. They simply responded that they are acting as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Pushp said that the administration is committed to conducting the Jobat Assembly by-elections in a free and fair manner.

On allegation that Congress candidate is facing threat to his life, SP Singh said that adequate security has been provided to all the candidates.

BJP demands detailed probe

Bharatiya Janata Party convened a press conference after an FIR was registered against Congress candidate and his nephew. State cabinet minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Om Prakash Sakhlecha addressing the press conference condemned Patel and nephew action and demanded a detailed probe in the case. MP Guman Singh Damor said that the acts of Patel and his nephew show their thinking towards girls and women. BJP leaders also raised Badnagar Congress MLA Murli Morwal's son case who is on run in the rape case.†BJP state spokesperson and Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala, former MLA Madho Singh Davar were present

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:06 AM IST