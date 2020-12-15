Madhya Pradesh: Fifth edition of Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav underway

Mundi: Amid Covid outbreak, the fifth Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav was declared open here at Hanuwantia village in Khandwa district. The month-long water fest will continue till January 15.

On Tuesday, forest minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah inaugurated the Jal Mahotsav. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the online programme.

Shah said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making every possible effort to encourage tourism in the state following all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Local MLA Narayan Patel welcomed all the invitees. Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh was felicitated by the state government for scaling Mount Everest on May 22, 2019.