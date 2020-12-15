Madhya Pradesh: Fifth edition of Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav underway

Mundi: Amid Covid outbreak, the fifth Hanuwantia Jal Mahotsav was declared open here at Hanuwantia village in Khandwa district. The month-long water fest will continue till January 15.
On Tuesday, forest minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah inaugurated the Jal Mahotsav. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the online programme.
Shah said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making every possible effort to encourage tourism in the state following all necessary Covid-19 protocols.
Local MLA Narayan Patel welcomed all the invitees. Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh was felicitated by the state government for scaling Mount Everest on May 22, 2019.
Various cultural programmes were presented on the occasion. Hanuwantiya host India’s only and largest water carnival, Jal Mahotsav, every year. It is organised by the state tourism department. This event is for adventure seekers, art lovers, foodies and tired-of-the-urban-chaos people.
A temporary luxury city with 60 luxury tents has been constructed for the accommodation of tourists. All sorts of adventure sports of water, land and sky have been organised here. Cultural evening programmes and island trekking will be the center of attraction during the Jal Mahotsav.
Water based activities to be held in Hanuwantia include parasailing, water skiing, jet skiing, banana boat rides and water zorbing. Air based activities include hot air ballooning, para motoring, para sailing, and land activities include kite flying, volleyball, tug of war, cycle tour, bullock cart race. Similarly, activities on the island include bird watching, trekking, treasure hunt, camping, and campfire; Burma Bridge in adventure sports, artificial wall climbing, tire swing, net walk and rope drill. A craft market and food zone has also been established for tourists here.
