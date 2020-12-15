Madhya Pradesh: Selling produce to Maharashtra trader proves costly for Ratlam farmers as they are lodged in Satara jail on abduction charges

On December 8, Ravi, Dinesh and others reached trader’s shop and asked for money. At that time, trader told them they have to wait for sometime as he did not have money. After waiting for two-and-a-half hours, farmers lost patience and expressed anger. Following this, trader made an excuse that he has to get money from another trader from Narayangarh village near Pune. He said he will settle all amount once he gets money.

On this, farmers asked them to come along with them to Narayangarh in their four-wheeler. Bhoyate and his 11-year-old son Aryan sat along with them and moved towards Narayangarh. After some time, Bhoyate messaged some of his relatives in police service and said few farmers have abducted him and his son and taking them towards Pune. After getting a message, Pune police intercepted their vehicle at the district border and arrested all farmers.

In the police complaint, Bhoyate accused farmers of threatening him and his son with dire consequences. Bhoyate accused Dinesh Dhakkad of pressurising him for money and said that Dinesh Dhakad had sold his crop earlier but is pressurising him to buy and give full money without bringing it to him. Bhoyate also said five farmers forcibly took his son in the car and moved towards Pune. On the way, the farmers threatened to kill them.