Madhya Pradesh: Selling produce to Maharashtra trader proves costly for Ratlam farmers as they are lodged in Satara jail on abduction charges

Indore/ Ratlam: Selling harvest to Satara-based trader proved to be a costly affair for five farmers of Ratlam district as they were framed in case of abduction after they went there. The complaint was filed by trader Kalyan Dattatray Bhoyate, 40, who purchased farm produce from the farmers from Ambodiya village in Ratlam district.
Farmers' family members said Bhoyate offered to purchase green peas worth Rs 10 lakh from them and when farmers went to Satara district to get their money, Bhoyate lodged a police complaint accusing them of abducting his son. At present, farmers are lodged in Satara jail and their family members are running from pillar to post to get them released.
Ambodiya village resident Ramlal Dhakad said his son is into green peas trading and sells them at other places. This time, a trader from Satara district approached them. “On December 3, we delivered about six tonnes of green peas to him. On December 4, we delivered nine tonnes of green peas, four tonnes of onions and about 400 kilograms of garlic,” he added. Dhakkad said his younger son Ravi Dhakkad also went to Satara along with consignment.
Dhakkad said Bhoyate promised him that he will transfer money to his account once the weighing of total consignment was over at his place. But on December 5, Bhoyate began making excuses. Following this, Dhakkad’s elder son Dinesh, some of his relatives including Mukesh, Manak, and Nitin Hade, residents of Karoda village went to Satara.
On December 8, Ravi, Dinesh and others reached trader’s shop and asked for money. At that time, trader told them they have to wait for sometime as he did not have money. After waiting for two-and-a-half hours, farmers lost patience and expressed anger. Following this, trader made an excuse that he has to get money from another trader from Narayangarh village near Pune. He said he will settle all amount once he gets money.
On this, farmers asked them to come along with them to Narayangarh in their four-wheeler. Bhoyate and his 11-year-old son Aryan sat along with them and moved towards Narayangarh. After some time, Bhoyate messaged some of his relatives in police service and said few farmers have abducted him and his son and taking them towards Pune. After getting a message, Pune police intercepted their vehicle at the district border and arrested all farmers.
In the police complaint, Bhoyate accused farmers of threatening him and his son with dire consequences. Bhoyate accused Dinesh Dhakkad of pressurising him for money and said that Dinesh Dhakad had sold his crop earlier but is pressurising him to buy and give full money without bringing it to him. Bhoyate also said five farmers forcibly took his son in the car and moved towards Pune. On the way, the farmers threatened to kill them.
When contacted, Satara additional superintendent of police Ganesh Kimrey said police have heard farmers. He added that police rescued trader and his son based on the message sent by him.
As a result, a case was registered against Dinesh Ramlal Dhakad, 31, Ravindra Dhakad, 21, Manak Govind Dhakad, 30, (all residents of Ambodia village), Mukesh Satyanarayana Patel, 30, and Nitin Mohanlal Haade, 27, both residents of Karoda village under Sections 364, 363, 504, 34 of Indian Penal Code at Vathar police station in Satara district. No police remand of farmers has been sought. “Police will present challan in the court soon after the investigation,” ASP Kimrey said.
Meanwhile, Ramlal Dhakkad who received a call from Satara police rushed to Bilpank police station and has sought Ratlam police help in the matter. Ratlam ASP Sunil Patidar said that they came to know about the incident and informed senior officials. “We are in constant touch with concerned investigating officials in Satara,” he added.
