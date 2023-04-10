Madhya Pradesh: Fennel seeds arrive at Gandhwani Mandi

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Fennel seeds have started arriving at Gandhwani Krishi Upaj Mandi. In the first week of April, 1,600 sacks of fennel arrived in the agricultural market.

Krishi Upaj Mandi secretary Juwan Singh Jamod said that bumper arrival of the fennel was recorded.

The highest price at which fennel produce was sold was Rs 19, 0000 per quintal. Similarly, the moderate price was Rs 15, 000 and the minimum was Rs 11, 000 per quintal.

Farmer Govind of Khedi Buzurg said that these days the weather is changing rapidly. Hence, farmers are busy selling their produce as soon as they can.

MLA Umang Singhar had also instructed Mandi and district officials to make arrangements for the large number of farmers arriving in the Mandi to sell their produce. Singhar emphasised on arrangements like clean drinking water, a shed, an entry-exit gate and others.

Notably, three tin sheds in the Mandi are not enough to provide shade to farmers who are visiting in thousands. Both merchants and sellers are facing problems while trading. Hence, farmers have demanded to establish more sheds.