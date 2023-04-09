Indore: Four-wheeler registration sees 76% jump from pre-Covid era 

RTO Office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The automobile sector, which was badly hit during Covid spread, has seen a good recovery in 2022-23 as the number of four-wheelers sold in the financial year is over 76 per cent more than the pre-Covid era i.e. 2019-2020.

However, the sale of two-wheelers which has also picked up in the last two years has failed to surpass the pre-pandemic level due to escalation in cost and high fuel prices.

As per the records of the Transport Department, as many as 46,081 four-wheelers were registered in 2022-2023. This number is about 15,000 more than in the previous year.

Going through the records of two-wheelers, as many as 99, 608 vehicles were registered in 2022-2023. The number of two-wheelers registered in 2019-2020 was 1,15,781 units.

“Number of registered vehicles has seen a surge in 2022-2023, especially during festivities. The trend has continued for the last many months,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

She added that the surge in sales of vehicles has also helped in achieving the revenue target.

Meanwhile, automobile dealers said that demand from consumers post-pandemic has improved a lot and this has lifted car sales. Waiting period is there but gradually supplies have improved and this is also aiding sales. The average waiting period in passenger cars is about 2-6 months. Dealers said that against the usual practice of maintaining inventories for around a month, most dealers are operating on 8-10 days of stocks.

“Car sales have improved due to pent-up demand. People are not minding long waiting periods due to high demand but two-wheeler sales have failed to pick up due to multiple factors including high fuel cost and escalation in prices across models, the dealers said.

Highest number of vehicles registered in Indore

As per Transport Department records, the highest number of vehicles, in the state, was registered in Indore.

About 1.45 lakh vehicles were registered in Indore in 2022-2023 including over 99,000 two-wheelers and over 46,000 four-wheelers. Over 82,000 vehicles were registered in Bhopal, over 61,000 vehicles in Jabalpur, and over 59,000 vehicles in Gwalior in the same period.