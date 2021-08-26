Madhya Pradesh: Female Kotwar accuses Tehsildar of violating her, collector shifts him to headquarters

Dhar/Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Alok Kumar Singh has attached in charge Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar to the district headquarters for allegedly violating a female Kotwar (keeper).

The year-old case came to light on Wednesday when the woman decided to take the issue to the collector, sources in the collectorate said.

Immediately after getting the complaint, Singh shifted Dawar to Dhar district headquarters.

He will remain there till the completion of the investigation. A case has also been registered against him.

In the complaint, the woman said that she had joined as Kotwar (keeper) in Chikhalda village in 2014-15.

In 2020, she was posted to the official residence of Dawar for domestic work.

Dawar used to harass her. But she ignored it.

On March 2 last year, at around 8.30 am, when a guard and an employee were working outside the bungalow and complainant was doing her work inside the house, Dawar raped.

He also threatened that he would remove her from the job if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Dawar raped her many times. The fed up woman stopped working at Dawar’s residence.

On April 17, Dawar came to her residence and put Rs 50,000 on her bed and told her to return to work otherwise he would humiliate her socially.

The woman’s attempt to take the issue to senior officials failed. Instead of taking action against Dawar, the department stopped her salary.

She was so upset that she tried to commit suicide outside the department’s office by consuming poison.

The department released her salary but did not take any action against Dawar.

Dawar began to harass her again. The woman then complained to the collector about what happened to her.

The collector shifted Dawar to the district headquarters as well as registered a case against him at Kukshi police station.

In charge of the Kukshi police station Kamal Singh Gehlot said that a case had been registered against Dawar.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:04 PM IST