Indore: Members of Christian community distribute stationery among children living in slums

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Christian Community distributed stationary items to domestic workers and their children on Thursday, community members said on Thursday.

The programme under Madhya Pradesh Domestic Workers Movement was held at St Raphael’s School Auditorium. Stationary items like Copies, pens, pencils and colors were given to 130 children of domestic workers who live in different slums of Indore.

The Chief Guest of the program was the provincial of Pavitra Atma Sevika Sangh Sister Manju Lakra SSpS and Special Guest was Sister Mary Stella.

Addressing the gathering, Manju Lakra said the children have the Right to Education. “Only education can take us to the highest level,” she said, giving the example of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. She also explained the fundamental rights provided by the Indian Constitution to its citizens.

Director of the movement, Sister Rosina Joseph SSpS said that everyone has faced lots of obstacles during the COVID -19. "Every sector in the society, especially the education of children, has been affected because of the pandemic. Therefore, we have decided to encourage the children for education by providing stationary items," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Abhishek Chauhan, who resides at Indrish Nagar Basti, said, "I am so glad to receive study materials. It's motivating."

Sister Jancy Joseph, sister Valsa Joseph and other members were present for the event.

ALSO READ Only 14% seats in MEd course filled in Indore colleges

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:52 PM IST