Only 14% seats in MEd course filled in Indore colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Master of Education (MEd) course, which once was high in demand, is finding fewer takers for the past few years.

Out of 300 seats in five colleges in Indore, merely 42 got filled in the first round of centralized online admission counselling conducted by the Department of Higher Education.

However, MEd colleges in other cities of the state are far better than Indore. After the first round of counselling, the admission figure stands at 23.5%. But, it is only 14% in Indore.

As per the data available on MPOnline, out of3150 seats in 62 MEd colleges in the state, a total of 741 seats have been filled and 2409 are still lying vacant.

The MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, has released a list of vacancies in MEd colleges across the state for the second round of counselling.

A closer look at the list released by the MPOnline revealed that a total of six colleges witnessed zero admissions whereas 7 colleges saw less than five students opting for the two-year course.

In Indore, there are five MEd colleges, four saw less than 10 admissions.

College administrations held poor results of the MEd course for a drop in the popularity of the course which was high in demand about 10 years ago.

“Forget promotion of students due to Covid-19. Before that, the pass percentage in MEd course stood at below 10 per cent in colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. The situation was no better in other colleges under other universities also in the state. This led to students losing interest in the course,” said a college principal on condition of not to be quoted.

The colleges also held the Department of Higher Education (DHE) accountable for poor admissions. They stated that the DHE did not share contact details of students allocated seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not convert into admissions.

“If provided with contact details, we would have invited students to come to college and complete the formalities for admission. But that could not happen,” he said.

Till two years back, there were 12 colleges offering MEd courses under DAVV. Out of them, seven shut down in the last three years.

ALSO READ Indore: Cyber Forensic Science Workshop ends

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:09 PM IST