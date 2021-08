Indore: A 10-day (August15-25) National Cyber Forensic Science Workshop, organised by Applied Forensic Research Sciences, Madhya Pradesh, concluded on Wednesday. In the closing ceremony, the chief guest was ADGP Dr Varun Kapoor. The keynote speaker of this workshop was Gaurav Rawal, who is a national-level cyber security expert and speaker.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:43 AM IST