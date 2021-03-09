Indore: ​​​Forensic training given to cops to improve investigation in crimes against women​

Indore

With an aim to improve investigation and to collect scientific evidence in crime​s​ against women, a training workshop was organi​s​ed by the Indore ​police in collaboration with the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory at Police Control Room​, ​Palasia on Tuesday.

In the workshop, SP (headquarter) Arvind Tiwari, ASP (headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni, in-charge of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Vinod Lokre, officials Indrapal Singh Thakur, Avinash Puri, Anubha Gang and other officials ​provided training to ASI and SI level investigating officers ​and told them about the importance of forensic evidence in women​-​related crimes.

Senior police officers and scientific officers of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory told the present ASI and SI level officers that the women related crimes should also be investigated seriously. There should be ​a thorough investigation at every level because a small lapse in it can be helpful in protecting the accused. Forensic evidence plays a very important role in all types of crimes and women related crimes.

The scientist officials also explained ​how to investigate sexual offences, compilation of evidence, statement of related people, seizure of other evidence, clothes of the victim or woman etc. The officials told all the investigating officers that, while investigating, they should be careful in dealing with the victim woman.

On this occasion, a book written by experts was also released by the officials.