Madhya Pradesh: Fear Grips Dhar After Murder Of Two Women |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were brutally murdered in separate incidents in Dhar in the last few days, sending shockwaves in the city. Despite intensive efforts, the police are yet to apprehend the culprit, leaving residents outraged. The first incident on February 25, Aarti, wife of Ravindra alias Ravi Makwana, was found murdered in Sri Krishna Colony.

The attacker, believed to be an acquaintance, entered the house and brutally assaulted Aarti, who succumbed to her injuries. The Kotwali police registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect. In the second incident, the body of a young woman, identified as Mamta, was discovered in a field near Pipalkheda village recently.

Mamta, whose husband passed away four years ago, lived with her father. The Naugaon police have registered a case against an unknown assailant and have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

The heinous nature of these crimes has sparked anger and fear among the residents, with the Damodar clan Juna Gujarati tailor community demanding justice and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. As the police continue their investigation, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift resolution to these tragic events.

Madhya Pradesh: Joint Team Ascertains Crop Damage In Haildstorm-Hit Villages

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of agriculture, revenue, horticulture, and panchayat departments visited Domwada, Golwadi, Bhikarkhedi Khamkheda and Sengaon villages in Khargone to assess condition of crops following hailstorms and heavy rains.

Led by deputy director agriculture ML Chauhan and sub-divisional officer agriculture TS Mandloi the team comprising tehsildar Ajay Chauhan and naib tehsildar Sardar Singh Mandloi, inspected fields to determine the damage.

Revenue inspector Yashvardhan Singh Dwivedi, field staff of agriculture department Manjula Mandloi, and members of GAVA including Yatendra Rawat, Amrit Arya, and Dagode were also present.

The assessment revealed that more than 50% of crop such as wheat, gram, maize, tomato, and papaya suffered significant losses. The team engaged with farmers and village representatives to understand the impact and gather data for a comprehensive survey.