Madhya Pradesh: Farmers use disposable cups to save opium crop from unseasonal rain in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To protect opium crops from unseasonal rain, Mandsaur farmers covered opium pods with disposable plastic cups. Initially, it saved opium latex from being washed away. But, strong winds scattered opium pods in the entire fields.

Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm caused significant damage to crops in Malhargarh and Sitamau of Mandsaur on Sunday. The met agency also recorded rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at many places over Mandsaur. Farmers said that crops like opium, wheat, Isabgol, and coriander were majorly affected due to sudden climatic changes.

After rainfall in Malhargarh area, state finance minister Jagdish Deora discussed the rate of damage caused to crops with the collector Dileep Kumar Yadav over a phone call. He also asked the collector to send a survey team so that farmers can get justifiable insurance. Deora tweeted that the weather has hit the crops of farmers. He assured farmers that no matter what, the government is always with them. Later, Malhargarh tehsildar and team reached the affected area and took stock of damage.