Madhya Pradesh: Congress burns effigy, garlands cylinders in protest against rising inflation in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party workers today burnt an effigy of inflation and garlanded domestic cylinders here at Narayangarh town under Mandsaur district to protest the rising fuel prices and inflation, particularly the spiralling prices of LPG cylinders.

They also handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Sanjay Malviya addressed to Governor Mangubhai Patel demanding immediate reduction in the prices of fuel and domestic cylinders and to provide some relief to the common man.

Addressing the gathering, city Congress president Dilip Yadav said that the people’s grievances are increasing as the prices of essential commodities and those of cooking gas in particular keep spiralling with the Centre and state not caring for the suffering common people. In this situation, the Congress cannot sit idle. Cooking gas prices have recently been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder while commercial gas price has been hiked by Rs 350.

The protestors raised slogans against the Modi government for its failure to control the prices of fuel and other essential items. District general secretary Ramchandra Karun, Sunderlal Parihar, janpad representative Shyam Malviya, Rahul Ahir, Malhargarh block president Anil Sharma, local leader Vijesh Malecha, block vice president Ajit Kumath, Balwant Patidar and hundreds of party workers participated in the protest.