Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra ends in Mandsaur, various construction work inaugurated

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Programmes were held in various tehsils of Mandsaur district, commemorating the conclusion of the Vikas Yatra (development rally) on Saturday. The fortnight-long development rally has laid various foundation stones for development work in the entire district. Finance minister Jagdish Deora in Malhargarh, energy minister Hardeep Singh Dung in Sitamau-Suwasra and industry minister Om Prakash Sakhalecha in Jawad performed bhoomi pujan of several construction work and honoured the beneficiaries who took advantage of government schemes.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that Mandsaur and Neemuch districts will get Gandhi Sagar water through Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal and Jal Jeevan Mission. During the Vikas Yatra, the in-charge ministers inaugurated the CLF building constructed under MNREGA at a cost of Rs 10 lakh in Dalauda village's Chowpatty. Leaders also performed Bhoomi Pujan of drain construction work worth Rs 5. 12 lakh. Senior leaders including Mandsaur district panchayat president Basant Sharma, district panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, vice president Manupriya Vineet Yadav, BJP district president Nanalal Atolia, co-operative cell state co-ordinator Madanlal Rathod, former home minister Kailash Chawla and others were also present.

