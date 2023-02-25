Madhya Pradesh: Waiting room for women passengers found to be locked in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress acting president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar has complained that a waiting room meant for women passengers at Mandsaur Railway Station was found closed due to the lack of official staff to ensure its upkeep. As a result, many were forced to stand outside the restroom and faced immense hardships in availing essential amenities at the railway station.

On late night of February 25, Tomar visited the railway station to bid adieu to a family member, when he noticed some women passengers, waiting for arrival and departure of trains, sitting outside the waiting room in the middle of the night. Due to lack of amenities for passengers, women passengers (carrying toddlers) were forced to face immense hardships but railway authorities did not pay any heed.

He even discussed the matter with the station master, but he also cited lack of official staff to ensure upkeep of the waiting room and did not open the room after several requests. The waiting room at the station is intended for the convenience of passengers only.

Tomar has now written a letter to the higher-ups of the railway department and urged them to address their grievances at the earliest and improve the basic facilities at the railway station.