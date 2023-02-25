e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in drug peddling case in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in drug peddling case in Mandsaur

Pronouncing the judgment, the court sentenced Singh to a ten-year term and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for the possession of the psychotropic substance in large quantity

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court on Thursday sentenced an accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh in fine in a drug possession case. The judgment came from NDPS Court Judge Jitendra Kumar Bajolia.

Sharing information, prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that the convict has been identified as Ravindra Singh, (28), a resident of Roopnagar, Punjab. On December 5, 2015, Pipliyamandi police received a tip-off that a man is heading towards Mhow- Neemuch Highway road, smuggling drugs concealed in black bags in his car. On receiving information, a team of police intercepted a vehicle and arrested Singh and recovered around 395 kg of Dodachura. A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Singh.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court sentenced Singh to a ten-year term and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for the possession of the psychotropic substance in large quantity. District prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chowdhary appeared for the prosecution.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Kumar Yadav assumes charge as Mandsaur collector
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Court sends 39 accused to jail for illegal tree felling in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Court sends 39 accused to jail for illegal tree felling in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas mayor redresses citizens' problems during public hearing

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas mayor redresses citizens' problems during public hearing

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in drug peddling case in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in drug peddling case in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: SHGs honoured, bhoomi pujan held for Sanjivani Clinic

Madhya Pradesh: SHGs honoured, bhoomi pujan held for Sanjivani Clinic

Indore: Man from Rajasthan arrested for stealing car using fake documents 

Indore: Man from Rajasthan arrested for stealing car using fake documents 