Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10-year jail, Rs 1 lakh fine in drug peddling case in Mandsaur

Representative Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court on Thursday sentenced an accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh in fine in a drug possession case. The judgment came from NDPS Court Judge Jitendra Kumar Bajolia.

Sharing information, prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that the convict has been identified as Ravindra Singh, (28), a resident of Roopnagar, Punjab. On December 5, 2015, Pipliyamandi police received a tip-off that a man is heading towards Mhow- Neemuch Highway road, smuggling drugs concealed in black bags in his car. On receiving information, a team of police intercepted a vehicle and arrested Singh and recovered around 395 kg of Dodachura. A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Singh.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court sentenced Singh to a ten-year term and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for the possession of the psychotropic substance in large quantity. District prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chowdhary appeared for the prosecution.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Kumar Yadav assumes charge as Mandsaur collector