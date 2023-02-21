Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Kumar Yadav assumes charge as Mandsaur collector | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Dilip Kumar Yadav, the new district collector of Mandsaur, took over on Tuesday. Yadav, who was previously the additional collector of Bhopal, arrived in Mandsaur on Tuesday and paid his respects at the Lord Pashupatinath Mahadev temple before taking over at the collector's office (Sushasan Bhavan) in the presence of his predecessor Gautam Singh, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, and additional collector RP Verma.

After taking over, Yadav inspected the Sushasan Bhavan and surveyed the various departments there.

'Line of communication open from my side'

He also spoke with employees and obtained information about their work. During the conversation, Yadav stated that they should work together to keep the team spirit alive. Later, the collector held a press conference with members of the media at Sushasan Bhavan's assembly hall. During the press conference, the collector stated that the line of communication with the media will remain open from his side.

He also held a public hearing and directed district officials to resolve the issue within the time frame. He specifically instructed all officers to prioritise resolving common people's problems and to listen to them carefully. Joint collector Bihari Singh, SDM Shivlal Shakya and senior departmental officers of the district were present on this occasion.