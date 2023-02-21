Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior cop among two arrested for carrying 15kg ganja

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two men, including a constable, were arrested for allegedly carrying 15kg Marijuana near Sindh Bridge on Monday night.

It is informed that the accused were travelling from Datiya to Gwalior in a Bolero, when a team of Gwalior Crime Branch nabbed them and recovered 15kg marijuana (also known as ganja) from their possession. A case was registered against the two accused, including the constable, in Dabra police station.

The accused constable is posted in University Police Station Gwalior.

According to SDOP Vivek Sharma, last night two people Deep Dhakkad and Akash Dhakkad were caught near Sindhu Bridge, 15 Kilograms of ganja recovered from them. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

article-image

