Madhya Pradesh: Delivery man killed in Gwalior, probe on

Representational Pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified people killed a delivery man to death in Kahariya locality of Gwalior on Friday late night, the police said. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

Kahariya police station house officer Ajay Sikarwar said that the man who was hacked to death was Dheeraj Baghel (23), a native of Gwalior. Baghel used to work as delivery man for a private company and was on way back home on Friday late night.

On the way, unidentified men attacked him sharp-edged weapons, following which he died on the spot. They dumped his body in a farm and fled. When the locals spotted a body, they informed police, who rushed to the spot to find him lying in a pool of blood. The police began the probe thereafter.

After ascertaining Baghel’s identity, the police informed his relatives who were called to the spot to verify his identity. The police have begun investigation to unearth the reason behind murder, SHO Sikarwar said.

Youth dies after drowning in Ramaua dam

A 20-year-old man died after drowning in Ramaua dam on Friday, the police said. Two of his friends tried to save him but didn’t succeed. All three of them were drunk, the police added.

Station House Officer of Sirol police station, Gajendra Dhakad said that deceased Deepak Singh, visited Ramaua dam with his friends, Ajit Yadav and Farukh Khan. They consumed liquor and jumped into the dam water for bathing. Deepak was flown away in deep water.

The police and SDRF teams were informed who reached the spot and fished out Deepak’s body on Saturday morning, which was then sent for post-mortem.