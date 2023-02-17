Madhya Pradesh: Letter written in blood sent to Congress in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man wrote a letter in blood to a Congress leader, threatening to kill him within five days.

The letter was sent to the Congress leader’s office. When he reached there, he found it.

Immediately afterwards, he reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified letter writes.

The police started leafing through the CCTV footage on the grounds of the complaints. The police began to search for the culprit.

The office of the Congress leader Rupesh Yadav is on Hurawali road under Sirol police station. Just as he opened the gate of his office, he found the two-page letter lying on the floor of his office.

In the letter, it was stated that Yadav would be killed within five days.

In the letter, it has been said that as Yadav is trying to be a sympathiser of SC/ST people, he will be killed. When contacted, Yadav said he had received a letter written in blood, which threatened to kill him within five days.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Aircraft carrying 12 Cheetahs takes off from South Africa for Gwalior

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)