Madhya Pradesh: Aircraft carrying 12 Cheetahs takes off from South Africa for Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane of the Indian Air Force took off from OR Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa carrying 12 Cheetahs, for India.

The plane is expected to land Gwalior on Saturday morning.

Cheetah Project Chief further said that the Indian Air Force cargo plane has 11 crew members who belong to the IAF, apart from this, as an advance party, IG, DIG from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Veterinary Doctor, Custom Officer have also been sent to avoid any problems at arrival. Cheetah experts from South Africa are also accompanying the team on plane.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present on the occasion of the release of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park.

Team monitors preparations to transport Cheetahs by air | FP Photos

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)