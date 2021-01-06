Madhya Pradesh: Farmers submit memorandum to Neemuch collector, demand insurance for damaged crops

Neemuch: Expressing concern over damaged rabi crops, the farmers submitted a memorandum to collector Jitendra Singh Raje led by Congress leader Tarun Baheti on Tuesday and demanded crop insurance. They showed the damaged rabi crops to him and demanded insurance money as the crop got damaged due to natural disaster. They told collector that gram, wheat, mustard, isabgol, linseed along with other cash crops have been damaged due to frost, hail and rain.

Congress leader Baheti placed problems of farmers before collector Raje. He said farmers have not received kharif crop insurance of 2019, though the premium has been debited from their accounts. The region has received winter rain (mawtha) this month but on Saturday and Sunday frost, hail damaged the crops further. “There seems to be no end to woes of farmers,” a farmer said. Along with Congress leader Baheti, other Congress leaders were present with farmers when the memorandum was submitted.