Madhya Pradesh: Hailstorm damages crops in 14 villages of Mandsaur district

GAROTH: Hailstorm on Saturday night in Bhanpura region has added to farmers woes. Hail damaged coriander, vegetables and other crops. On Sunday, crop damage caused by hail was inspected by MLA Devilal Dhakad, SDM RP Verma, agriculture department SDO KS Vaskle, Satyam Girdawar and Kapil Shrivastav from horticulture department, patwari Mukesh Sharma and village Sarpanch.
The crop damage of 14 villages was inspected. Patwaris have already started surveying the crops. A loss of Rs 50 lakh over 1716 hectare was estimated. 450 farmers have suffered losses so far.
SDM Ram Prasad Verma discussed the issue with farmers of Kawla village. He said that surveys have already been done and 14 villages have been found affected by their team and the farmers would be provided compensation according to the surveys soon.
