Madhya Pradesh: Double whammy for Mandsaur farmers, first it was frost and then came hailstorm

Mandsaur: While the assessment of damage to rabi crops due to frost was on in the district heavy rain accompanied by hail proved to be double whammy for the farmers. On Saturday night, places like Bhanpura, Garoth, Dhabla Madho Singh, Malhargarh, Mandsaur, Dalauda, ​​Fatehgarh received heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm.

The temperature in already low in the region, rain and hail caused more damage to crops, a farmer said. The farmers have demanded relief as the crop damage will add to their financial troubles. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia informed about the disaster to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and has asked for a relief fund and surveys.