Madhya Pradesh: Double whammy for Mandsaur farmers, first it was frost and then came hailstorm

Mandsaur: While the assessment of damage to rabi crops due to frost was on in the district heavy rain accompanied by hail proved to be double whammy for the farmers. On Saturday night, places like Bhanpura, Garoth, Dhabla Madho Singh, Malhargarh, Mandsaur, Dalauda, Fatehgarh received heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm.
The temperature in already low in the region, rain and hail caused more damage to crops, a farmer said. The farmers have demanded relief as the crop damage will add to their financial troubles. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia informed about the disaster to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and has asked for a relief fund and surveys.
According to district collector Manoj Pushp, the survey of loss of crops is going on in the district through revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments. Damage caused to the crops due to hail storm will also be included in the survey, he said.
Garoth SDM Ramprasad Verma said rain and hailstorm have been reported in some villages of Bhanpura-Garoth tehsils amid ongoing damage survey. Verma said t naib tehsildar and patwaris have been told to visit the affected areas along with the agriculture department officer.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)