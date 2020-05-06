'True economy warriors': Netizens hail those who braved hailstorm to buy liquor in Uttarakhand

The phrase 'come rain or shine' seemed to acquire new meaning on Tuesday, after locals braved a hailstorm to buy liquor in Uttarakhand's Nainital.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown, many businesses, including liquor shops -- falling as it does under the category of non-essential items. On Monday, the restrictions were eased as India entered the third phase of lockdown.

A video posted by ANI showed shoppers armed with unbrellas or nothing at all, converging at a liquor store on Nainital's Mall Road. Those standing in the rather long queue seemed to be following social distancing measures.