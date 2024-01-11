Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Seek Measures To Control Antelope Menace In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers, facing persistent issues with antelopes damaging standing crops in Badnawar, gathered at the SDM office on Wednesday, seeking updates on government actions to resolve the problem. Having submitted a memorandum on January 5, the farmers returned as promised after five days to inquire about the steps taken.

Despite the cold wave and drizzle, many farmers assembled at Gokuldham Society and marched to the SDM office for a rally at 11 am. SDM Deepak Chauhan, addressing the concerns, connected with ADM Ashwini Kumar Rawat via video call.

Rawat assured them of a meeting on January 17 with forest department officials to devise a lasting solution, involving farmers in the discussion. The farmers patiently waited about two and a half hours, accepting the SDM's assurance.

However, they emphasised returning on January 17, threatening to boycott upcoming elections if a permanent resolution is not reached. The SDM received a memorandum outlining their demands, including the commencement of government auctions for garlic in the Badnawar vegetable market. Tehsildar Satyendra Singh Gurjar, TI Deepak Singh Chauhan and Naib Tehsildar Sunil Pidiar were also present.